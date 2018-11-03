

CTV Winnipeg





They grew up together, enlisted together and fought together in the First World War, and now Icelandic Canadians are being remembered for their contributions in the war effort.

They’re the focus of the Manitoba Museum’s new exhibit, Vikings of the First World War: Icelandic Canadians in Service.

“When the war started, there was a debate within the Icelandic-Canadian community—‘do we join?’” said museum curator Roland Sawatzky. “By far the largest sentiment was that they should join, and many did.”

One thousand Icelandic soldiers enlisted and about 140 died in the Great War, said Sawatzky.

He says seven soldiers who enlisted were teammates on the Winnipeg Falcons hockey team.

“The English teams that were around at the time didn’t accept Icelanders into their community, so they formed their own team.”

Two of the team’s players were killed overseas, said Sawatzky. When the survivors returned, the team reunited and went on to win Canada’s first Olympic gold in Hockey in 1920.

Sawatzky says the exhibit includes memorabilia from the hockey team’s historic run.

Medals, photographs, letters from the Manitoba Battalion, along with a multimedia video from the National Museum of Iceland are among the featured items in the exhibit, which runs until March 3.