WINNIPEG -- The Society for Manitobans with Disabilities has undergone some rebranding.

The organization, which has been around for 70 years, is now known as Manitoba Possible.

Dana Erickson, CEO, said the name change more accurately reflects the services they provide.

“We know a number of people who we support see the name, Society for Manitobans with Disabilities as a barrier itself because they don’t identify as having a disability,” said Erickson.

Erickson used people who are deaf as an example.

“We provide a number of services and supports to that community. So if we are going to serve people who are deaf, the name Society for Manitobans with Disabilities doesn’t particularly ring true to them,” said Erickson.

He said it’s not about people’s medical condition, it’s about removing barriers.

“Our priorities are to our clients. We want to be better for them. We have a number of strategic priorities. We want to be leaders in our community. We want to support program diversity and expand our programs and services, “said Erickson.

He said they want to serve the entire province better and help people find the services they need closer to home.