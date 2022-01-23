New online map highlights winter recreation activities in Winnipeg

People skating on Centennial River Trail January 9 (Dan Timmerman/CTV News) People skating on Centennial River Trail January 9 (Dan Timmerman/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island