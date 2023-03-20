New online portal helping people deal with chronic pain
Chronic pain is considered one of the leading causes of disability in this country.
Pair that with long waitlists for specialized pain care and you have millions of people eager for help.
Now a new online portal, which includes a Manitoba-made course proven to help get people engaged in pain management right away, is available.
According to Health Canada, one in five Canadians live with chronic pain, which is pain lasting longer than three months. On top of that, people are waiting up to three years to see a pain specialist says clinical psychologist Dr. Renée El-Gabalawy.
"Not only are people suffering but access to care is quite limited," she said.
It's why the Winnipeg-based clinical psychologist and her colleague Dr. Brigitte Sabourin developed an online self-directed program called 'IMPACT.' The course teaches people about a newer, evidence-based approach called acceptance and commitment therapy or ACT for short.
"When they learn these new ways of relating to these experiences they become, in a way, freer so that they can really focus their energy on living a life that matters to them and doing those things that really make life worth living, " said Sabourin, who is an assistant professor in the department of clinical health psychology at the University of Manitoba and a clinical health psychologist.
El-Gabalawy told CTV News early research found people liked the online format and the content enhanced pain functioning and quality of life. She added the more you put in, the more you get out.
"People are waiting to see specialists and that is a piece of the puzzle. But in order to enhance your quality of life and reduce that impact of pain you really need to be engaging in these self-management strategies that really optimize your health."
The two say the IMPACT course isn't meant to replace specialized care, but to get people started on self-management while they wait.
It is also a part of the new national Power Over Pain Portal, a pain-management tool Canadians living with pain don't have to wait for or pay for.
"It's a new initiative that hopefully will help, potentially help millions of Canadians throughout all of Canada to really engage in those kinds of behaviours that are helpful," said Sabourin.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs
Three misdemeanour charges were filed Monday against the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere after a video posted on social media showed him and another Mercyhurst University athlete pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
'Targeted inflation relief' coming in 2023 federal budget, Freeland says
The coming 2023 federal budget will 'exercise fiscal restraint' while also making 'significant' investments in health and building Canada's clean economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a daylight shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall on Monday afternoon.
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
Zellers opening inside Hudson’s Bay stores in Ontario, Alberta this week
Hudson’s Bay will open the first 12 Zellers locations inside existing Ontario and Alberta department stores this Thursday.
'This is also our war': Polish minister on sending jets to Ukraine
When asked about how Poland came to the decision to send Ukraine jets to aid in its conflict against Russia, Polish health minister Adam Niedzielski said: 'The most important issue for us is that this is also our war.'
Regina
-
'It’s toxic': Why some experts say new Experience Regina slogans go too far
Mixed reviews continue to roll in days after Experience Regina delivered new campaign slogans that lean into the double entendre of the capital city’s name.
-
Sask. disability benefits could soon increase, government hints
People receiving Saskatchewan disability benefits could soon receive an increase. Several recipients of the Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) benefits were at the legislative building on Monday, saying they can’t make ends meet anymore.
-
Sustainable agriculture partnership will see $485M invested in Sask.: Province
A new federal/provincial deal will see a total of $485 million invested over the next five years to assist with sustainable agricultural projects in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fans spent over $200,000 at sold-out Blades game concession
SaskTel Centre staff are still recuperating from Sunday’s sold-out game between the Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades.
-
Prince Albert police seize 31 kilograms of cocaine and $55,000 in record drug bust
Prince Albert police say the largest-ever drug bust in the city occurred after a major investigation.
-
Top-selling Sask. realtors faked paperwork to get mortgages approved for clients, police say
A fraud scheme involving fake documents used to qualify for a mortgage has been linked to two Saskatoon real estate agents.
Northern Ontario
-
Another southern Ont. snowmobiler dies in crash on a northern trail
Another southern Ontario resident in their 30s has died following a snowmobile crash in the northern region.
-
Elliot Lake cancels drag race event, cites lack of interest, economic losses
Elliot Lake has cancelled the Northern Shore Drag Race, which has been going on for the past two decades and typically draws hundreds of vehicles and a thousand people.
-
Sudbury police say vehicle was travelling 170 km/h in 80 km/h zone
A young driver from Espanola has been charged with stunt driving following a recent incident in the early morning hours in Sudbury.
Edmonton
-
Neighbour recalls night two Edmonton police officers were killed outside her door
A woman who lives across from the apartment where a 16-year-old shot and killed two Edmonton police constables has multiple bullet holes in her door, with a couple piercing her doorframe.
-
Regimental funeral for fallen Edmonton police officers scheduled for next Monday
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest next Monday.
-
5 killed, boy seriously injured, in northern Alberta crash
Five people were killed in a crash in northern Alberta Sunday evening. One person – a five-year-old boy – survived and was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition, RCMP say.
Toronto
-
1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a daylight shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall on Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead after shooting in Mississauga
One person is dead after a shooting in a residential area of Mississauga Monday night.
-
Man stabbed, carjacked in west-end Toronto: police
Toronto police are looking for two suspects after they say a man was stabbed and carjacked in York Monday night.
Calgary
-
Researchers determine how much 'dog doo' is hiding in Calgary parks
Just under a kilogram per hectare per week is left behind in Calgary's 8,500 hectares of park lands - that's the find of a recently published study.
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Royal Oak.
-
1 injured in possible shooting at Lethbridge home
Lethbridge police blocked off a home in response to reports of a possible shooting on Monday.
Montreal
-
6 missing after Old Montreal fire 'probably still in the rubble': Police
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
-
Parents, students at Que. high school allege incidents of sexual violence
Some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville are alleging incidents of sexual violence. The parents say they’re concerned for their children’s safety.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
-
Kingston police say nine people charged in bus station assault caught on camera
Kingston police say nine people are facing charges after a serious assault in the city's west end earlier this month.
-
Nordstrom Canada to begin liquidation Tuesday after receiving court's permission
The liquidation sales at Nordstrom stores across Canada will begin Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
-
N.S. government offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep them in public health system
Front-line nurses who are working for publicly-funded employers in Nova Scotia will receive a bonus of up to $10,000, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Monday.
-
Spring equinox arrives Monday evening, marking first day of season
The spring (vernal) equinox arrives at 6:24 p.m. on Monday. The equinox is the time of the year when the position of the sun passes south to north over the equator.
Kitchener
-
Inquest into death of Kitchener man shot and killed by police begins
Nearly eight years after 20-year-old Beau Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, an inquest into the Kitchener man’s death is now getting underway.
-
'BORGs' abound at Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day, but what are they?
A new youth binge-drinking trend was on display in the streets of Waterloo’s university district Friday.
-
Atypical winter sees weather records tested as Waterloo region residents welcome spring
Monday marks the first day of spring, and if you’ve found yourself wondering why this winter seemed a bit different weather-wise from past years, there are a few reasons.
Vancouver
-
SZA fan gets escorted out of Vancouver concert after refusing to stop dancing in the aisles
Security guards escorted a man out of Vancouver’s Rogers Arena before U.S. singer SZA took the stage Sunday night, after he apparently refused to stop dancing in the aisles.
-
Taxi driver injured, cab stolen in North Vancouver carjacking
Police in North Vancouver are seeking witnesses to the carjacking of a taxi Saturday.
-
Stanley Park Easter Train cancelled for 2023
The Easter Train in Stanley Park will not run this year, according to the Vancouver Park Board.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford considers ending artificial turf program on city boulevards
Langford city council will soon vote on whether to keep installing artificial turf along city boulevards, or go back to using sod.
-
Missing man, rowboat located after search off Vancouver Island
The Comox Valley RCMP say a man who was reported missing last week has been located.
-
'Game changer': $1.5M all-weather sports fields coming to North Saanich
The dream of having "all-weather" sports fields on the Saanich Peninsula is one step closer to being realized.