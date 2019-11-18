WINNIPEG -- A new pilot project – a partnership between the City of Winnipeg, Winnipeg Police Service, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, and True North – is aiming to improve saftey in Winnipeg’s downtown.

The Downtown Safety Project (DSP) plans to improve community safety and public confidence in downtown Winnipeg.

The pilot project will see private security, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ ambassadors, Winnipeg Police officers and the city work together to help deter crime.

All four groups will use technology and take advantage of the partnership to improve the collective response to safety concerns.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ said this new partnership will allow them to better coordinate resources and respond more effectively.

The project is inspired by other safety models across North America, including Minneapolis – and will focus on visibility, data and outreach.

“Finding new ways to further improve downtown safety is an ongoing priority, both for the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and our partners,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, in a release.

Greg Burnett, a former Winnipeg Police Service officer, has been hire by True North to help lead the project.

“The Winnipeg Police Service is supportive of the Downtown Safety Partnership. We look forward to working with our partner agencies to increase safety in our downtown,” Insp. Dave Dalal of the Winnipeg Police Service’s downtown district said in an email to CTV News.

Fenske said the project is still in the early stages and many details have yet to be determine – including how it will be funded.

Pilot project will take place in the Downtown area specifically, but Fenske said there is potential for it to grow.