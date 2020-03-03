WINNIPEG -- A new pediatric cardiac catheterization lab is up and running at the Health Sciences Centre’s Children’s Hospital.

Since the lab opened in January, five families have been able to access the service. Before the lab was built, families had to travel to Edmonton or Vancouver for a procedure. The lab is expected to treat up to 80 lower-risk children per year in Manitoba, children like Finnley Worthing.

Worthing was born with a congenital heart defect. His heart was surgically repaired but needs ongoing surveillance a couple of times a year. He’ll still need to fly to Edmonton for some procedures, but smaller ones can be done in the new cath lab at HSC.

“Things like taking images to see if anything’s changed on the stints,” said Worthing’s mother, Larissa Andrusko. “That’s a little thing for us.”

Cardiac catheterization is a procedure to visually examine how well a child’s heart is working.

“Today marks a great start to the transformation of pediatric health care at the Children’s Hospital,” said Stefano Grande, president, and CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba. “We’re working hard with hospital leadership and the province to make these ideas realities.”

The $1.01 Million cost of the lab was paid for through donors of the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, with Barb and Gerry Price contributing $500,000. The Price’s lost their son, Travis, to an undiagnosed heart condition in 2004.

“These children are young and they need the care now,” said Price. “We don’t want this to be a two or three-year project, we want to wrap it up in three months.”

Harlow Bergen will also benefit from the new cath lab. She had a heart transplant when she was six-weeks-old and now has an annual procedure to make sure there aren’t signs of rejection. Before the new lab was finished Bergen had to have the procedure done on the adult side of HSC. Bergen’s mother Judy said it’s great to have the new lab finished.

“There’s more room, better equipment and it’s closer to the children’s side of the hospital,” said Rachel Bergen. “It’s nice to know that they have state-of-the-art equipment here and that they’re getting the best images possible.”

The new lab is part of an overall campaign to build state-of-the-art at HSC's Children’s Health Centre. When complete, the new centre will include two additional examination rooms, four cardiologist offices and dedicated spaces for ultrasound, EKG testing, and counseling.