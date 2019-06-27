

CTV News Winnipeg





A new playground officially opened Thursday at Harbourview Park, more than two years after an older playground was destroyed in a fire.

It went up in flames on April 10, 2017, receiving $350,000 in damage. At the time, police charged four girls aged 12 to 13 with arson-related offenses.

The new playground standing in its place features nautical-inspired elements, such as a ship and swings designed with a stylized dock, according to a city news release.

Coun. Shawn Nason said the park is a place for families to make memories.

“The restoration of this playground is an important return to our area community,” said Nason.

“Many family memories have been made over the years at Harbourview Park, and I am hopeful that many more will come as Winnipeg works to renew this wonderful regional park in the future.”

The playground cost $350,000, with the money coming from the city’s insurance reserve fund and the public works capital budget.