New poll indicates most Canadians are ready for a COVID-19 booster
A new poll indicates most Canadians are ready for a COVID-19 booster when their name gets called.
The poll comes after Manitoba expanded eligibility for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.
The survey, done by Nanos Research and commissioned by CTV News, found 69 per cent of respondents are interested in a booster shot and 15 per cent are somewhat interested.
The regional breakdown shows interest in the prairies was lower at 65 per cent.
"It's still a majority of individuals in the prairies but below the national average," said Nik Nanos of Nanos Research.
Nationally, the recommendation for third doses is for long-term care residents and those with compromised immune systems.
This week in Manitoba the provincial vaccine task force added healthcare workers and those who only got a viral vector vaccine.
"I think it's likely that at some point we'll be recommending a third dose for most people. I would say that's still not a guarantee," said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force on Wednesday.
Reimer said it depends on what happens with severe outcomes like hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths.
“I don’t want people to be worried that they're not well protected because really the studies have shown that when we are talking about hospitalization and death these vaccines are extremely effective and that protection lasts for a long time."
She added data from recent studies show protection against severe outcomes has stayed at about 90 per cent.
Virologist Jason Kindrachuk said vaccine effectiveness needs that context.
"There's a couple ways to look at this, the protection from getting infected and then there’s the protection from symptomatic disease and severe disease," said Kindrachuk.
He said we need to appreciate there are many variables taken into account when making a broader third dose decision.
"Until a point in time comes where we see all the health organizations move ahead and say, ‘Yes, we need to do broadly third dosing,’ I think we need to rest assured that people have our best interest in mind," said Kindrachuk.
The margin of error for the Nanos survey is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors
The United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.
Toronto hospital network to require organ transplant patients to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Canada’s largest transplant centre has enacted a precedent-setting policy requiring that patients be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be considered for a life-saving organ transplant.
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
COVID-19 update: B.C. records 2,000th coronavirus-related death in pandemic
B.C. has recorded more than 2,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest update from the province revealed.
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
CRA says it's 'exploring' new data leak as Pandora Papers reveal complex world of offshore tax havens
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is exploring the latest massive data leak of offshore accounts, known as the Pandora Papers, as details emerge of how the ultra-wealthy spend their millions.
Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM
There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'
Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs
The White House said Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.
Trump hotel lost US$70M despite millions in foreign business
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's company lost more than US$70 million on his Washington, D.C., hotel during his four years in office despite taking in millions from foreign governments, according to documents released Friday by a congressional committee investigating his business.
Saskatoon
-
Semi driver taken to hospital after crash in Saskatoon
A semi rolled over on Idylwyld Drive, trapping the driver inside.
-
Saskatoon police have received possible sightings of Shawn Wiebe – but are still asking for help finding him
Saskatoon police are once again asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
-
Sask. tribal council pushed local leadership for homeless shelter after it 'lost faith' in former operations
The agency taking over operations at a Saskatchewan homeless shelter says it was in desperate need of local leadership.
Regina
-
Sask. dad says his 11-month-old daughter's physiotherapy treatment has been 'cancelled indefinitely'
A Saskatoon dad is raising concerns of the long-term impacts that healthcare service slowdowns could have on his 11-month-old daughter, as the Saskatchewan Health Authority continues to redeploy resources to help fight COVID-19.
-
576 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 576 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with four more deaths.
-
Sask. assembling team to enforce COVID-19 public health orders
Saskatchewan is putting together a team, largely made up of retired police officers, to enforce public health orders.
Calgary
-
RCMP charge Calgary Coun. Joe Magliocca with breach of trust and fraud
Calgary Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca has been charged with breach of trust and fraud under $5,000 relating to an expense scandal, RCMP said Friday.
-
Pace of sales slowing from pandemic peak, but Calgary real estate market continues to see steady growth
The real-estate market in Calgary is expected to remain healthy throughout the fall as sales and prices continued to climb in September according to the latest data.
-
Tough conversations days before Thanksgiving
With the provincial health restrictions currently in place, prohibiting unvaccinated people from gathering in homes, some families may be faced with tough decisions and conversations about how to deal with members who haven’t yet received their shots.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,256 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Alberta reported 1,256 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Friday.
-
Sohi first candidate to share donor list, at least $400K raised so far
One of the frontrunners to become the next mayor of Edmonton has released his donors list - including 1,200 contributors and at least $400,000 raised.
-
Another COVID-19 horror story aims to sway the unvaccinated. Will it?
A Red Deer man who says it's a miracle he's still alive is sharing his story of survival after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Toronto
-
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
Principal apologizes after Hamilton, Ont. school makes dress code announcement amid sexual assault investigation
The principal of a Hamilton, Ont. high school has apologized after making an announcement about the female dress code just days after police began investigating sexual assaults related to the school.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister says Montreal family doctors don't work enough, shifts new jobs to suburbs
Politicians and doctors are angry after a sudden shift of 30 doctor positions from the city to the nearby suburbs—which the health minister defended by saying Montreal doctors need to work harder. The move has been called political interference and has already sparked a legal challenge.
-
Health-care workers who refuse to get vaccinated should have their licences suspended: Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé urged the various professional orders of health-care workers to suspend the licences of those who have still not been vaccinated.
-
Lawyer to challenge regional medical workforce plans in Quebec
Montreal lawyer Julius Grey intends to challenge the system that allocates medical staff across Quebec.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 capacity restrictions lifted for Senators, Redblacks, 67's, concerts and theatres
The Ontario government has announced its "cautiously lifting capacity limits" in select indoor and outdoor setting where proof of vaccination is required, allowing 100 per cent capacity in venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres.
-
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Centretown
Ottawa Police responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian at the corner of Bank and Gilmour Street at 2 p.m.
-
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa at the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend
Across Ontario, there are 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Deadly dog virus circulating in northeastern Ontario
Dog owners have been protecting their pups from the deadly canine parvovirus for decades, but local experts say there has been a spike in the virus in recent weeks.
-
North Bay hospital fires about 10 employees for not complying with COVID-19 vaccination policy
The North Bay Regional Health Centre has terminated around 10 employees for failing to comply with the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.
-
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases Friday as circuit breaker takes effect
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 130 new cases and 72 recoveries on Friday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 881.
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases drop to 234
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 234.
Kitchener
-
Cancer kept him from golf, but a Waterloo, Ont., team’s sportsmanship left him a winner
A high school golf team conceded a championship win on Thursday, letting a team with an ineligible player, who had missed a year due to cancer treatment, take the top prize.
-
Bus driver shortage disrupting high school sporting events
High school sports hit another roadblock in Waterloo Region this week after more than ten games were rescheduled on Thursday because of a school bus driver shortage.
-
Fire causes significant damage to Cambridge home
A fire at a home in Cambridge caused significant damage on Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Northern hospitals 'overwhelmed' as B.C. doctors warn public to be safe
Doctors in northern British Columbia are warning residents to be extra cautious to avoid injury, as hospitals in the area – which has the lowest vaccination rates in the province – are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
-
Almost half of participants in B.C. COVID-19 self-isolation study broke the rules
A B.C. study looking into self-isolation through the COVID-19 pandemic has found almost half the participants broke the rules.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. records 2,000th coronavirus-related death in pandemic
B.C. has recorded more than 2,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest update from the province revealed.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court reinstates Fairy Creek injunction while forestry company appeal is pending
British Columbia's highest court has reinstated the injunction against protesters camped out in Vancouver Island's Fairy Creek watershed, at least for a little while.
-
Vancouver Island adds 70 new COVID-19 cases, active cases now 717
The new cases were among 743 cases found across B.C. over the past 24 hours.
-
'It's hard, I know': Ucluelet First Nation issues state of emergency due to COVID-19 outbreak
The Ucluelet First Nation on western Vancouver Island has issued a local state of emergency due to an outbreak of COVID-19.