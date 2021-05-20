WINNIPEG -- Additional health restrictions are expected to be announced Thursday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin is expected to announce the new restrictions on Thursday, which will be in place for the May long weekend.

"Case counts spiked after Thanksgiving. Case counts spiked after Easter and spring break. We can't have the same thing happen after (the) May long weekend too," said Pallister.

The premier also hinted that the province will be announcing a vaccine incentive program next week.

This is a developing story. More details to come.