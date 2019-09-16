

Jason Gaidola, CTV News Winnipeg





Manitobans will no longer to travel outside the province for intensive muscular function rehab.

The First Steps Wellness Centre, a rehabilitation facility that specializes in spinal injuries and neuro-muscular disorders, opened in Winnipeg this summer.

Shane Hartje is centre’s the executive director and said in the past he had to travel to Regina, Sask. for therapy.

“There was a glaring opportunity here,” said Hartje. “It wasn’t available here for people who desperately needed it.”

Hartje said he was a Motocross athlete and suffered a T7 grade spinal cord injury in an accident during practice in 2016. He said his bike landed in a soft area and sent him airborne over the handle bars.

“Very scary moment,” Hartje said. “Am I that story now? What is this going to take to come back from this?"

He said he received treatment in hospital before being discharged and said there was limited options for long-term, intensive rehabilitation. He said that is when he found a First Steps centre in Regina and attended therapy there.

“I saw a few people from Manitoba there and it was something I saw we needed.”

The facility carries equipment such as a treadmill system, a vibrating power plate to stimulate and connect the feet to the brain and an electrical stimulator bike to help re-charge muscles.

Darren Wipf, who’s attended the centre since the beginning believes he’s getting the help he needs.

"I don't have to go to Regina, everything would just cost so much more,” said Wipf. "I feel more strong, I’m making gains.”

CTV News reached out to Manitoba Shared Health about services for spinal cord rehabilitation Monday, it said no specialists were available to speak.

First Steps Wellness Centre is located at 17 Muir Road.