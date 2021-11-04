New report sheds light on homicide, suicide deaths of boys in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

A new report from the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth is shedding light on the number of deaths by suicide and homicide among boys in the province.

The report is looking to assess the services that are provided to boys, as well as the systemic barriers that boys face.

The main focal point of the report was reviewing the deaths of 45 boys between the ages of 12 and 17 between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2018.

Of those cases, the Manitoba Advocate said 32 of the 45 boys died from suicide and 13 died from homicide.

The majority of those deaths were also First Nations boys at 78 per cent, 18 per cent were non-Indigenous and four per cent were Metis.

The report said Manitoba had the second-highest rate of homicide in Canada in 2020 and the highest rate of suicides in 2019.

Between 2009 and 2018, the Manitoba Advocate said it was told about 65 suicide deaths in boys aged 12-17 and 26 homicides.

"On average, seven boys died by suicide and three boys die by homicide every year in Manitoba," the report said.

The report also mentioned that these incidents are more likely to happen among Indigenous boys compared to non-Indigenous.

"In 2014, homicide rates for Indigenous men in Manitoba were the highest across the country, with Indigenous men being 10 more likely to die by homicide than non-Indigenous men. Equally concerning are high rates of self-inflicted violence, including high rates of Indigenous males who die by suicide," it said.

The report said between 2011 and 2016 suicide rates were highest among Indigenous males and the rates were highest for those aged 15 to 24.

"Indigenous boys were four times more likely than non-Indigenous boys to die by suicide. Here in Manitoba, data our office has been examining suggest the rate may be significantly higher in some areas of the province for Indigenous youth," the report said.

CAUSE OF DEATH

When looking at the deaths of the 45 boys, the Manitoba Advocate determined both those who died of homicide and suicide had poor school attendance and problematic substance use.

Those who died by homicide witnessed partner violence at home more than those who died by suicide, were more likely involved with gangs, and had involvement in the justice system.

Those who died by suicide had a greater history of suicide attempts, were more likely to have had a family member die of suicide, and were more likely to experience abuse by a caregiver.

The report also found that 69 per cent of the boys were in child welfare at one point in their lives.

"We identified three early childhood themes shared by the majority of the 45 boys included in this special report, including witnessing violence in the home, being exposed to parental addictions, and documented experiences of neglect," the report said. "Early childhood was also the time when most of the boys were first in contact with the child welfare system."

INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES IMPACTED MORE

As stated, the report found 78 per cent of the boys were First Nations and four per cent were Metis.

The Manitoba Advocate said this doesn't happen without reason as it has been found that lateral violence was an outcome of residential schools.

"This has resulted in complex and layered experiences of loss and marginalization that have contributed to an increased risk of harm to young First Nations, Metis, and Inuit boys in Manitoba, including death by suicide and homicide."

"Intergenerational trauma was cited in several interviews our office conducted and was described as being at the root of many of the struggles faced by Indigenous boys and their families."

POVERTY

Poverty and neglect were also factors in the boys' deaths with 58 per cent of them living in homes, with median household incomes below the provincial median. Fifty-eight per cent also experienced neglect in their childhoods.

The report said Manitoba has the highest levels of child poverty in Canada.

"Children experiencing poverty are more likely to experience poor physical health, lower educational achievement and employability, as well as increased risk of behavioural and mental health challenges," it said.

VIOLENCE AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE IN THE HOME

According to the report, 62 per cent of the 45 boys were documented to have lived with a caregiver with a substance use disorder, and 56 per cent of the boys were documented to have been exposed to intimate partner violence (IPV) in early childhood.

The report notes that more than three-quarters of the boys exposed to intimate partner violence were also exposed to parental substance use.

In the report, the Manitoba Advocate said that witnessing intimate partner violence and household substance use are adverse childhood experiences that can lead to long-term effects on a child’s development. Witnessing intimate partner violence is associated with mental health issues, and exposure to substance use is associated with increased mental health and behavioural diagnoses, as well as increased risk of physical abuse and maltreatment.

“Due to their harmful effects on a child’s development, exposure to IPV and household substance use violate the rights of children,” the report said.

“Under the UNCRC, children and youth have the right to be protected from physical and mental violence, abuse, and neglect and governments have an obligation to take appropriate legislative, administrative, social, and educational measures to protect children from such maltreatment.”

The report notes that three times as many Indigenous children and youth in Manitoba witnesses family violence before the age of 15, compared to non-Indigenous youth. It adds that Indigenous people’s experience with intimate partner violence is tied to the trauma of colonization.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The Manitoba Advocate issued several recommendations in the report to help prevent the suicide and homicide of boys. These recommendations include:

The Department of Families working with the Department of Health and Seniors Care and the Department of Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery, along with authorities from Child and Family Services, to implement evidence-based and culturally safe interventions for parents with substance use disorders;

The Department of Education working with school divisions on an Indigenous Inclusion Strategy;

The Department of Education, in consultation with the school divisions and stakeholders, developing initiatives on anti-racism education and anti-Indigenous racism;

The Government of Manitoba collaborating with the Government of Canada to consult with Manitoba communities on a provincial youth gang prevention strategy; and

The Department of Health and Seniors Care, along with addiction service providers, the Social Innovation Office, Indigenous communities, and addiction experts, prioritizes the development and implementation of a youth addiction strategy.

Anyone struggling with mental health can call the CMHA at 204-982-6100. If you are in crisis, you can call the 24-hour Klinic Crisis Line at 204-786-8686 or 1-888-322-3019.

More supports for mental health in Manitoba can be found online.