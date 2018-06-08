

CTV Winnipeg





A new rideshare service is expanding to Winnipeg beginning on Friday.

Toronto-based InstaRyde will be launching in Winnipeg at 3 p.m.

“Being a Canadian company, we’re excited to expand our ridesharing service across the country and work with the citizens of Winnipeg,” said co-founder Karim Sumar in a news release.

Sumar said that the company will embrace the Manitoba Public Insurance Policy that has stopped Uber and Lyft from coming to the province.

“Manitoba as a whole needs more options for ridesharing, so we have worked with regulators in the province to make sure ridesharing in the market adheres to all regulations and that it is fair for everyone,” he said.

InstaRyde also offers a reservation service called Ryde-In-Advance. For this program, riders should book their trip a minumum of 24 hours in advance and can request their favourite driver. Booking are made through the service’s website.

The first 5000 users will get $3 of their first five rides.