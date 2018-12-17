

CTV Winnipeg





Beginning on Tuesday police will be able to test any driver they lawfully stop for alcohol, even if they don’t have reasonable suspicion the driver has consumed alcohol.

Under the current law, in order to perform any roadside testing, police need to have reasonable suspicion a driver has alcohol in their body. But as of Dec. 18 this is set to change, as long as officers are in possession of an approved screening device.

Any driver who won’t give police a breath sample will face the criminal offence of refusal.

According to a Winnipeg police news release, up to 50 per cent of drivers who have blood alcohol concentrations above the legal limit aren’t being detected at checkstops.

Officers believe this new rule will help to stop people who are impaired by alcohol from driving, and it will also help police detect drivers who are under the influence.

