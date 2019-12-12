WINNIPEG -- With the Christmas shopping season well underway, many people are ordering things online. For anyone worried their package may fall victim to a porch pirate - there’s a new safe-drop parcel service in St. James.

Sturgeon Heights Community Centre has started up a safe-drop zone for anyone who doesn’t want their online orders delivered to their home.

Instead of using a home mailing address, you simply use the community centre address and pick up your parcel when it’s been delivered. The centre keeps all packages locked up until they are picked up by their owners.

This is the first year the community centre has held a safe drop, and it’s a welcome addition for residents in the community.

While the service will continue through the Christmas season, the community centre’s president said she is not sure when it will end.

“We were just going to do it for the Christmas season, but we’ll see. If there’s a need, or if people want us to continue it throughout the year, we’ll do so,” said Linda Smiley, president of the centre.

The service is free, but donations are accepted. All funds collected will be used towards costs for Sturgeon Heights annual winter carnival in February.