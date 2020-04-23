WINNIPEG -- A New Nursery to Grade 8 school in the Winnipeg School Division is set to open in early 2021.

École Waterford Springs School is located at the corner of Jefferson and King Edward and will open to students in January.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Manuel Silva, the school’s principal, said construction is going well.

“COVID-19 has presented us with some unexpected challenges, and that has resulted in a slightly later opening than originally planned,” said Silva.

Classes, students, and teachers will be grouped together in host schools until they can all be moved together into École Waterford School in January.

“Once class lists are complete, we will notify parents where the classes will be held for their children. We are making every effort to keep the majority of students in the same host schools they have been in to date,” said Silva.

He added student who live more than 1.6 Km away from their host school will continue to be provided with transportation.