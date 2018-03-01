

Police officers in Winnipeg have a new tool to help find lost or missing people living with autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s, or a cognitive brain injury and reunite them with their family or caregivers.

The Winnipeg Police Service has teamed up with MedicAlert Foundation Canada to gain 24-hour access to a database of registered subscribers who have a history of wandering. The service, MedicAlert Connect Protect, will give police officers access to a photo of the person, their identity, past wandering history, and other emergency information.

“The first of its kind in Manitoba, MedicAlert Connect Protect will safeguard Winnipeg-area MedicAlert subscribers through the valuable MedicAlert protection. In an emergency situation, Winnipeg Police Service officers will have access to vital information that will save valuable time and unnecessary worry from family members and caregivers, and which may be necessary to save a life,” said Robert Ridge, President and CEO of MedicAlert.

MedicAlert is holding three registration sessions: Thursday, March 1 at Polo Park Shopping Centre, Friday, March 2 at St. Vital Shopping centre from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 3 at Kildonan Place Shopping Centre from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.