New shelter, path coming to Maple Grove Dog Park

A new solar-lit shelter is being built for pet owners to clean their dogs before leaving the park. As well, a new pathway will lead from the shelter to the parking lot for added safety. (Source: Markus Chambers) A new solar-lit shelter is being built for pet owners to clean their dogs before leaving the park. As well, a new pathway will lead from the shelter to the parking lot for added safety. (Source: Markus Chambers)

Vancouver Island