New shelter, path coming to Maple Grove Dog Park

A popular dog park in south Winnipeg is getting some upgrades.

Councillors Markus Chambers and Janice Lukes made the funding announcement Thursday from Maple Grove Off-leash Dog Park, located on Frobisher Road just north of the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and the Perimeter.

A new solar-lit shelter is being built for pet owners to clean their dogs before leaving the park. As well, a new pathway will lead from the shelter to the parking lot for added safety.

Chambers says the $130,000 in funding from the Land Dedication Reserve is money well spent. "People are travelling across Winnipeg to attend this park and enjoy the connection with nature, and the opportunity to connect with other dog owners," he said.

However, the new shelter will benefit more than just dog owners, according to Heather Hartry with the Maple Grove Dog Owners' Association.

"A lot of people come here that don’t have dogs, because they used to have dogs and they love dogs. They're in apartments or disabled and they can't have them anymore," said Hartry. "So for them to be able to have shelter and sit and watch the dogs running around is fantastic."

Construction on the new shelter and path is slated to begin in April 2023.