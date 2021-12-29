New shipment of KN95 masks arrives in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

For Manitobans who have been looking to get a KN95 mask at their local Liquor Mart, more are on the way.

A provincial spokesperson tells CTV News that the province received a new shipment of masks on Wednesday.

There are more than 600,000 masks in that shipment.

"This shipment is targeting locations outside of Winnipeg, as part of the effort to make these masks available right across the province," the spokesperson said.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries partnered with the province to distribute the masks and people can pick them up at Liquor Marts and Winnipeg Casinos.

The masks are free and are available while supplies last.

If people are wondering what locations have masks, they are told to phone ahead before attending.

Masks will be handed out until Jan. 2

- With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre and Michelle Gerwing