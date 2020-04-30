WINNIPEG -- A new public health order limiting staff to working at one long-term care home will take effect on Friday.

Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, made the announcement Thursday afternoon during the daily COVID-19 update.

The order will mean health care staff who typically work at more than one care home, will now be required to work at only one site.

The province announced the decision Monday, and the measure will be in place for six months.

There are 127 licensed personal care homes in Manitoba. Siragusa said 121 of the homes have plans in place already.

The province said there are currently no outbreaks at personal care homes.