New stamp to honour Sgt. Tommy Prince

Canada Post is set to release a new stamp honouring one of the country’s most decorated Indigenous war veterans and a prominent Anishinaabe activist.

On Monday, the Crown corporation is unveiling a stamp featuring Sgt. Thomas (Tommy) George Prince, who served in the Second World War and Korean War. In his role as vice president and spokesperson for the Manitoba Indian Association, Prince also advocated for the abolition of the Indian Act.

Canada Post is holding a stamp unveiling event on Monday at 2 p.m. at The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, with guests that include Prince’s family and friends, Chief Gordon Bluesky of Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation, MP Dan Vandal, and musician William Prince.

The stamp will be officially issued on Oct. 28.