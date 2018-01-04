HomeSense and Winners could help fill the void of the empty Target at Polo Park's former stadium location.

The building has sat empty for three years after Target closed its doors.

In November, the city's Assiniboia Community Committee approved plans to subdivide the building into three sections, add a small addition and make upgrades.

A drawing attached to the committee report shows signage for Winners and HomeSense. Officials with Shindico told the committee this would be a combination store with the two brands. It’s unclear if tenants have been identified for the other two spaces. Shindico says the redevelopment should take ten months with the retailers hoping to be up and running for the 2018 Christmas season.

The development could increase property taxes yielded by the old stadium site, which are being used to pay off a portion of the public loan for Investors Group Field.