WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has announced additional funding for organizations helping deal with gender-based violence in the province.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen, along with Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox, announced Friday the government will provide $5.6 million for agencies that support gender-based violence in Manitoba. The province also released a new framework aimed at tackling the issue, which includes the integration of services and coordination of policies, legislation, and initiatives across the government.

“This investment provides dedicated funding that will help support the priorities of this framework,” Cox said. “Our gender-based violence committee of cabinet will continue to prioritize actions identified and engage with families, survivors, community-based organizations, the broader community, and Indigenous leadership.”

Cullen said the province is asking for organizations to submit proposals to help divide the funding, noting the funding will be delivered in two categories: Indigenous-led organizations developing projects to address violence against women, girls, and two-spirit people, and groups, and groups developing projects to help victims of crime, including gender-based violence.

“This call for proposals will be open to non-profit and charitable organizations across Manitoba,” Cullen said, noting consideration will be given to organizations that are inclusive of victims’ needs.

The funding comes from the Victim’s Assistance Fund, Cullen said. Proposals will be accepted in the new year, he said, with decisions being made by March 31, 2020.

The announcement comes ahead of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, which is observed on Dec. 6, the anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre in 1989.