New tennis courts coming to southwest Winnipeg park

Southwest Winnipeg will soon have two new tennis courts for people to enjoy.

The city and province broke ground Saturday at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park to improve the area, which will include two brand-new tennis courts.

The courts will also have pickleball lines, landscaping, benches and fencing.

Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West) said this project was possible due to an "excellent partnership" between the city, provincial government and the South Winnipeg Community Centre.

"We are a rapidly growing community with diverse recreational needs and I am very pleased to support the development of tennis courts in Bridgwater Trails," she said in a news release.

The project will cost $293,500.

"Projects like this help Winnipeg thrive and are important investments that encourage community development," said Lisa Naylor, the minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in a news release.

The city said construction is expected to start next week and everything will be completed by mid-August.