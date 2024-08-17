WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • New traffic lights installed at popular Winnipeg tourist facility

    Share

    A new set of traffic lights in Winnipeg’s Fort Whyte neighbourhood is making for a safer commute to a popular green space.

    Area residents have been calling on the city to make the crossing safer for pedestrians and cyclists. On Friday, the four-way lights at Brady Road and McGillivary Boulevard were officially switched on.

    The project was pushed by popular tourist attraction FortWhyte Alive, which is on the cusp of opening a new entrance of its own.

    “This is the very first time that FortWhyte Alive will have public transportation,” said president and CEO Liz Wilson. “This means that accessing Fort Whyte will no longer be a barrier for a lot of our visitors. So we’re looking forward to welcoming the entire city at this enhanced access point.”

    The new lights may be up and running, but the Fort Whyte entry isn’t expected to open until next winter.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Veteran journalist and TV host Phil Donahue dies at 88: reports

    Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.

    What a family lawyer says you should know before getting divorced

    Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    • Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled

      Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.

    • A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest

      Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News