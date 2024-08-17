New traffic lights installed at popular Winnipeg tourist facility

A new set of traffic lights in Winnipeg’s Fort Whyte neighbourhood is making for a safer commute to a popular green space.

Area residents have been calling on the city to make the crossing safer for pedestrians and cyclists. On Friday, the four-way lights at Brady Road and McGillivary Boulevard were officially switched on.

The project was pushed by popular tourist attraction FortWhyte Alive, which is on the cusp of opening a new entrance of its own.

“This is the very first time that FortWhyte Alive will have public transportation,” said president and CEO Liz Wilson. “This means that accessing Fort Whyte will no longer be a barrier for a lot of our visitors. So we’re looking forward to welcoming the entire city at this enhanced access point.”

The new lights may be up and running, but the Fort Whyte entry isn’t expected to open until next winter.