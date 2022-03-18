New Wag exhibit shines light on Metis role in founding of Manitoba

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is commemorating the 150-year anniversary of the founding of Manitoba from a Metis perspective through its newest exhibit Kwaata-nihtaawakihk: A Hard Birth.

The exhibit aims to prompt discussion on the Metis Nation’s role in the nineteenth century events that helped in the creation of the province and how to relate those to modern times.

“A hard birth refers to the fact there were many different opposing, sometimes combative, stakeholders involved in the formation of Manitoba,” said Riva Symko, the head of collections and exhibitions at the Winnipeg Art Gallery. “It wasn’t an easy establishment.”

The exhibition pairs the artwork of 15 artists from Metis, First Nations, and non-Indigenous communities with historic objects and archival materials to shine a light on Manitoba's entry into confederation.

The exhibit includes a diverse collection of material including photography, paintings, textiles, sculpture and performance art.

“Bringing them all together in this story really reflects a lot of the issues for our time in a way that we can think about them today,” said Symko.

Four artists were also commissioned to create works including a large-scale beadwork piece by Jennine Krauchi.

There will also be a welcoming space for the community.

"That incorporates a Metis kitchen table, which will be open to community members to come in and do workshops, to engage in discussion, to meet with one another and to feel welcome in the WAG space," said Symko.

The exhibit opens on Saturday and runs through to Sept. 3.