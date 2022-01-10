New warming hut at The Forks honouring MMIWG

A new warming hut at The Forks is honouring the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and two-spirit people.

The red dress-inspired warming hut called the ‘Rainbow Butterfly’ began with a collective of University of Winnipeg students a few years ago. However, it soon became a community collaboration, which included family members and survivors.

“Unfortunately, the reality is because of the high numbers, it’s really impossible to include all family members, all survivors,” said Angela Lavallee, the community organizer. “That’s the hard reality.”

The hut honours those who died, along with families and survivors, but also aims to educate visitors as it features QR codes that take people to the MMIWG inquiry’s 231 calls for justice.

“The purpose for Rainbow Butterfly is to educate and remind the public that Indigenous women are more than just numbers, that we are water carriers,” Lavallee said.

“This is to hope that this helps families and their loved ones to remain in Canadians’ prayers and heart and minds.”

She said another goal of the warming hut is to ensure that when people take action against gender-based violence, that they are also including Indigenous women, girls, and gender-diverse people.

Lavallee said the warming hut gives people the chance to feel and honour the voices of those who participated in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“These are sacred words and medicines that Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit folks have had the courage and support to come and share their experiences so that this atrocity can end,” she said.

“It’s not a historical concept. This is something that’s still being experienced today in Canada.”

Lavallee said the community is hoping to gather and unite in the near future for an official unveiling of Rainbow Butterfly.

“But know that it’s there for survivors, people who may still be experiencing that grief and that loss and that trauma. But also it’s there for people who are in their healing process, who have overcome all of that stuff,” she said.

Lavallee noted the only way to end the atrocity of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people is for people to come together in a kind and loving way.

- With files from CTV’s Michael D’Alimonte.