WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • New Winnipeg childcare centre to provide culturally-focused programming

    The Louis Riel Child Care Centre celebrated its gran opening on Aug. 26, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) The Louis Riel Child Care Centre celebrated its gran opening on Aug. 26, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) is celebrating the opening of a new childcare centre in Winnipeg, which will provide culturally-focused education for Red River Metis children.

    The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Louis Riel Child Care Centre took place on Monday morning, marking the MMF’s 8th childcare centre since 2019.

    This new facility will offer 40 spaces for infants and preschool children, create employment opportunities and allow parents to return to work.

    “Quality childcare matters and providing quality childcare that connects children to their cultural identity is the most important groundwork,” said MMF Minister of Early Learning and Childcare Frances Chartrand in a news release.

    “By taking care of our children in this way, we are taking care of the future of the towns and cities we live in and the future of our Nation.”

    According to the MMF, the centre’s programming will celebrate Red River Metis culture, language and heritage.

    It will include daily education, land-based learning field trips, transportation and a hot lunch program. It will also include parenting programs within the community.

    The Louis Riel Child Care Centre is located at 561 Rue St. Jean-Baptiste.   

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

    The campaigns of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News