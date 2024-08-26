New Winnipeg childcare centre to provide culturally-focused programming

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) is celebrating the opening of a new childcare centre in Winnipeg, which will provide culturally-focused education for Red River Metis children.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Louis Riel Child Care Centre took place on Monday morning, marking the MMF’s 8th childcare centre since 2019.

This new facility will offer 40 spaces for infants and preschool children, create employment opportunities and allow parents to return to work.

“Quality childcare matters and providing quality childcare that connects children to their cultural identity is the most important groundwork,” said MMF Minister of Early Learning and Childcare Frances Chartrand in a news release.

“By taking care of our children in this way, we are taking care of the future of the towns and cities we live in and the future of our Nation.”

According to the MMF, the centre’s programming will celebrate Red River Metis culture, language and heritage.

It will include daily education, land-based learning field trips, transportation and a hot lunch program. It will also include parenting programs within the community.

The Louis Riel Child Care Centre is located at 561 Rue St. Jean-Baptiste.