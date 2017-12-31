While New Year's festivities in some Canadian cities are being cancelled or scaled back, events in Winnipeg are forging ahead.

On the last day of 2017, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the mercury in Winnipeg dropped to a low of -33 degrees. Factor in the wind chill, and at one point it felt like -44.

"It feels amazing. I'm a Canadian and I can brave the harsh weather,” said Alia Smith who was skating with her family under the outdoor canopy at The Forks Sunday.

Come midnight, ECCC says temperatures in Winnipeg are expected to rise to -24 degrees, -35 with the wind chill.

It’s a warmer New Year’s forecast than a few other Canadian cities like Edmonton, Calgary and Ottawa. Winnipeg is expected to remain a cooler than Toronto.

Outdoor New Year's events in all four of those cities have been curtailed in some way, including outdoor music acts and skating on Parliament Hill.

Winnipeg is powering on with an evening pyrotechnics display off the ‘Winnipeg sign’ and a DJ skate and dance party, before a larger fireworks show lights up the sky and welcomes the start of 2018.

The Forks says there will be plenty of opportunities to warm-up.

“It's chilly but were ready to party for New Year's Eve at The Forks,” said spokesperson Larissa Peck. "There's going to be hot chocolate, there’s going to be warming huts, there’s going to be fires to warm-up beside, and we know how to dress for this kind of weather in Winnipeg."

Pyrotechnics at Festival Park go off at 8pm, followed by a big fireworks show by the The Forks Historic Port at midnight.

Here is a link to the full list of activities.

If you're heading out into the elements ECCC has a few tips to stay warm: Dress in layers, wear synthetic and wool fabrics for better insulation, and be sure to put on a scarf to cover and protect your nose.

Winnipeggers can expect a bit of break from the bitter cold on Tuesday. ECCC forecasts temperatures to climb to -15 degrees before dipping back into the -20s on Wednesday and Thursday.