

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A newborn who was seen in a social media video being taken away from her mother by authorities in a Winnipeg hospital is to be returned to her family.

A court has given custody to a member of the mother's family.

The video of the infant's apprehension by social workers and police was broadcast live on Facebook by the mother's uncle in January.

First Nations leaders have said the video shows that child welfare in the province is biased against Indigenous people.

The family cannot be identified under Manitoba law.

Statistics from the Manitoba government show that newborn apprehensions occur, on average, about once a day.

About 90 per cent of kids in care are Indigenous.