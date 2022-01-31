Newly released survey reveals defensive workplace culture for Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

Results from a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) workplace survey indicate employees are cautious in their approach to workplace interactions to protect their own safety but are generally satisfied with their jobs.

The survey, completed by 478 WFPS members from all branches and unions, asked how they felt about their workplace and how they worked together as a team.

In a joint statement, staff from WFPS and union leadership said, “We also recognize that the current workplace culture of avoiding conflict, and playing it safe in order to fit in, doesn’t help union representatives or management identify or bring forward respectful workplace issues, let alone work through day-to-day concerns.”

The survey came into effect following several challenges involving firefighters, paramedics and their respective unions.

Last March, the union representing paramedics, the MGEU, called on Mayor Brian Bowman to remove paramedics from fire-paramedic stations over allegations of bullying and harassment.

Days later, the UFFW, the firefighters union, asked the province to take over ambulance service and agreed with the suggestion of removing paramedics from the stations.

An investigation was also launched into an October 2020 incident where a paramedic claimed two firefighters refused to help him during a call involving an Indigenous patient.

Survey answers showed WFPS members wanted to work in a positive work environment where personal growth and connection were valued, but in reality, employees were working in an environment where conflict avoidance was common and employees were always trying to fit in and conform to expectations.

The WFPS said the survey results will be used to guide the next steps for the organization. This will include hiring a consulting firm to identify what the next steps should be and create a plan to make those changes.

The goal, according to the WFPS, would be to create a workplace that is both constructive and supportive and free from discrimination, harassment, and bullying.

“Mutual respect in a constructive workplace is something we all support, and is the best path forward as work to improve our culture continues,” reads the joint statement.

The WFPS said it has already implemented several initiatives to improve workplace conditions.

They include things like resolving outstanding workplace complaints and rolling out several training programs that address conflict resolution, racism and respectful workplace issues.

There is also a program aimed at increasing diversity among staff over time

Efforts are also being made to increase staff communication and engagement opportunities through biweekly meetings and facility visits.

Survey results and the joint statement can be found online.