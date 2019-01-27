

CTV Winnipeg





An NHL coach made a surprise visit to the Dauphin Kings before their game Saturday night.

Barry Trotz, head coach for the New York Islanders, waltzed into the Dauphin Kings dressing room and offered up a pre-game pep talk.

In a video posted to YouTube, the Dauphin Kings wrote the visit was a surprise for the players.

It was also a warm homecoming for the special guest.

Trotz was born and raised in Dauphin and played for the Kings in his final year of junior hockey before becoming head coach years later.

His visit fell on the Kings’ Ukranian Night, which saw Trotz ceremoniously drop a puck-sized kubasa on the ice before speaking to the crowd.

“I’m very proud to be from Dauphin, what a great event this is,” said Trotz before signing off with a “Go Kings” cheer.

But even with Trotz as their good luck charm, the Kings fell 4-1 to the Portage Terriers after maintaining a one-point lead in the first two periods.