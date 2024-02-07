NHL suspends Jets defenceman Dillon three games for hit on Penguins' Acciari

The NHL has suspended Winnipeg Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon for three games for an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh forward Noel Acciari.

Dillon was assessed a five-minute major and a match penalty for the hit, which occurred in the second period of the Jets' 3-0 loss in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Acciari left the game and did not return.

Dillon will forfeit US$60,937.50 under terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHLPA.

He will be eligible to return when the Jets host San Jose next Wednesday.

Dillon has six goals, nine assists and a plus-16 defensive rating in 48 games with the Jets this season.