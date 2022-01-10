NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

In this May 12, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) looks on during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) In this May 12, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) looks on during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Winnipeg Top Stories