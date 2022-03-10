Nicolas Geddert representing Green Party in Fort Whyte By-election

The Green Party of Manitoba has officially fielded a candidate for the Fort Whyte by-election.

Nicolas Geddert will represent the party on the ballot, according to Elections Manitoba.

"I believe that diversity of voice, choice, and opinion is necessary for good democracy. I believe in building relationships within communities, connecting citizens, and addressing the issues they care about. I believe we do this through democratic organizing and giving communities a voice,” Geddert said in a statement.

“This election is also an opportunity to engage Manitoba Young Greens in their first campaign, and give Green supporters in the Fort Whyte riding representation on their ballot. We can all work together to lift up Manitoba and Manitobans."

According to the Green Party, Geddert is a community organizer and is the current communications chair for the party. He has volunteered with the Community Roots Resource Centre board, 1justcity fundraising committee (Just a Warm Sleep program), Spence Neighbourhood Association, and Holistic Housing Committee.

He previously ran for the Green Party in Elmwood in the 2019 provincial election.

With Geddert entering the race, there are now five candidates vying for former Premier Brian Pallister’s seat.

Patrick Allard (Independent), Obby Khan (Progressive Conservatives), Willard Reaves (Manitoba Liberals) and Trudy Schroeder (NDP) are also running in the riding.

The election takes place on March 22.