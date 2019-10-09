Nicole makes crispy garlic brussel sprouts with spicy aioli
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 10:25AM CST
INGREDIENTS
1 pound Brussels sprouts
3-4 Tbsp avocado or coconut oil
1 tsp sea salt
5 cloves garlic
AIOLI
• 3/4 cup mayonnaise
• 1 Tbsp hot sauce
• 1/2 medium lemon (juiced)
• 1 pinch each sea salt + garlic powder
• 1 tsp smoked paprika (or regular)
• 1-2 tsp maple syrup
• 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat a large skillet to medium high heat and cut any larger Brussels sprouts in half.
- Toss sprouts in a mixing bowl with a generous amount of oil and season generously with salt.
- Once the pan is hot, add a bit more oil to the pan and as many sprouts as will fit without crowding the pan.
- Cover and cook for 1 minute, then use tongs to toss and turn over halved sprouts to cook both sides evenly. Cover once more and cook for another 1-2 minutes.
- Shake the pan once more to toss the sprouts and then cover for another 30 seconds.
- Remove from heat and immediately add back to the (empty) mixing bowl. Top with minced garlic and season again with salt. Continue cooking other batches until all of the sprouts are sautéed.
- To serve, sprinkle with vegan parmesan cheese, herbs of choice, and serve with Sriracha aioli or preferred dipping sauce. These would also be delicious with a honey mustard sauce like this one (just leave it thicker for dipping).
- Leftovers keep well in the fridge for a few days, though best when fresh. Reheat in a skillet or (gasp) the microwave.