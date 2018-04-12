Featured
Nicole's Grilled Manitoban Recipe
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 9:39AM CST
Ingredients
- Bothwell Old Cheddar,
- Bothwell smoked Gouda
- Bothwell horseradish cheese
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- Manitoba Rye bread of your choice or sliced bakery bread
Directions
- Heat grill
- Shred 1/4 cup of each cheese
- Butter bread
- With bread butter side down, layer all the cheese on one slice. Top with other slice butter side facing out.
- Place sandwich onto grill pan and brown on each side, flipping once, until cheese is melted.