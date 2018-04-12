Ingredients

  • Bothwell Old Cheddar,
  • Bothwell smoked Gouda
  • Bothwell horseradish cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • Manitoba Rye bread of your choice or sliced bakery bread

Directions

  1. Heat grill
  2. Shred 1/4 cup of each cheese
  3. Butter bread
  4. With bread butter side down, layer all the cheese on one slice. Top with other slice butter side facing out.
  5. Place sandwich onto grill pan and brown on each side, flipping once, until cheese is melted.