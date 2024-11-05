WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Niederreiter propels Jets to 3-0 win over Utah

    Winnipeg Jets' Nino Niederreiter (62) gets ready to take a shot on Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday November 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade Winnipeg Jets' Nino Niederreiter (62) gets ready to take a shot on Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Tuesday November 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
    Share

    Nino Niederreiter scored twice in his 900th NHL career game and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Utah Hockey Club 3-0 on Tuesday.

    It was Hellebuyck's second shutout of the season and 39th of this career.

    Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Jets (12-1-0) and Adam Lowry picked up two assists in front of 12,932 fans at Canada Life Centre.

    Utah (5-5-3) ended a run of picking up points in three consecutive games (1-0-2).

    Karel Vejmelka stopped 25 shots for Utah in its second stop on a four-game road trip.

    Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey picked up his 14th assist of the season when his point shot with five seconds left in a power play was tipped in by Vilardi at 17:57 of the second period.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump wins Georgia and North Carolina, moving closer to reclaiming the White House

    Donald Trump on Wednesday won the battleground state of Georgia, the onetime Republican stronghold that had voted for Democrats four years ago, which along with his win in North Carolina narrowed Kamala Harris’ pathways to victory and expanded his routes to reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to become the next president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News