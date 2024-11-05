Niederreiter propels Jets to 3-0 win over Utah

Nino Niederreiter scored twice in his 900th NHL career game and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Utah Hockey Club 3-0 on Tuesday.

It was Hellebuyck's second shutout of the season and 39th of this career.

Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Jets (12-1-0) and Adam Lowry picked up two assists in front of 12,932 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Utah (5-5-3) ended a run of picking up points in three consecutive games (1-0-2).

Karel Vejmelka stopped 25 shots for Utah in its second stop on a four-game road trip.

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey picked up his 14th assist of the season when his point shot with five seconds left in a power play was tipped in by Vilardi at 17:57 of the second period.