

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP have arrested and charged nine people in connection with an investigation into the drug trade in the Swan Valley area that spanned over three months.

Officers worked on the investigation, known as Project Disentangle, from Nov. 9, 2018 to Feb. 15 2019.

The Mounties, powered by warrants, executed three raids in Mafeking, Man., and one in Swan River, which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, illegal cannabis, money and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested nine people between the ages of 20 and 34 who were charged for drug-related offences.

The investigation continues.