WINNIPEG -- Though the fire-damaged building could not be salvaged, officers with Winnipeg Animal Services saved nine cats during a fire on Main Street last week.

Animal Services said in a Facebook post that its officers went to the fire to help the residents in the area and recovered nine pet cats for emergency boarding and care at the Winnipeg Humane Society.

Source: Facebook/ Winnipeg Animal Services

The building on Main Street is in the process of being demolished following a major fire on Aug. 17 that had firefighters extinguishing hot spots for 24 hours.

The City of Winnipeg has not provided details on how long the demolition will take, but said all four southbound lanes on Main Street and the sidewalk in front of the block are closed to traffic. The area will reopen once it is safe to do so.

Source: Facebook/ Winnipeg Animal Services

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, but nearby buildings were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.