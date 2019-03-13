

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





The La Broquerie Fire Department has confirmed that nine cows were killed in a barn fire on Tuesday.

Deputy Fire Chief JC Normandeau said crews were called to the dairy farm in the community’s north end around 10:30 p.m.

Though the cause is unknown at the time, he said the flames were pushed by winds. Four barns on the farm were burned.

Normandeau says the farm is home to 2500 animals, nine of which died in the fire.

Dozens of firefighters, including those from neighbouring departments, were on scene to help fight the blaze, with crews remaining on scene until 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no damage estimate available at this time.