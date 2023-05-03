Nine guns stolen in Brandon theft

Officers with the Brandon Police Service responded to two thefts in the city on Monday, including one incident that involved nine guns being stolen.

In one incident, police were called to the 800 block of 2nd Street for a report of a break and enter at a home.

The property owner told police that someone broke into his truck, camper and detached garage at some point between 11 p.m. on Sunday and 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said that during this break-in, the suspect got into the gun safe and stole nine guns.

Police continue to investigate this incident, and ask anyone with information to call them at 204-729-2345.

In the second and unrelated incident on Monday, the Brandon Police Service received a report of a theft from a business in the 200 block of 7th Street.

Officers allege one of the business’s employees has ben pocketing cash sales between Jan. 2 and March 23. Police said the suspect took more than $5,000.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, turned himself in. He was arrested and later released to appear in court next month on charges of theft over $5,000.