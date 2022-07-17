Nine new wildfires spring up as crews, planes come to help fight massive blaze

Fire activity in northern Manitoba has picked up, as nine new wildfires have sprung up around the province, and crews continue to battle a massive blaze near Pukatawagan.

The Manitoba Wildfire Service says in an email update that the wildfire known as "WE026" is now approximately 23,000 hectares in size and less than a kilometre from the largest community in Mathias Colomb Cree Nation. Officials say that the fire has not moved significantly, but that updated mapping has shown it to be closer than originally thought. Residents are being evacuated to Thompson and The Pas.

The update goes on to say that "value protection" such as sprinklers, pools, and hoses have been established around important infrastructure and individual homes.

Additional fire fighting resources have been sent to support the local fire department and respond to any new starts or flying embers.

Help has also come in from the Northwest Territories in the form of four single engine water bombers and one bird dog aircraft. As well, 20 firefighters from Ontario are arriving Sunday.