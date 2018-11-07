UPDATE: Winnipeg police said a 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody following a lengthy operation involving approximately 100 officers that took an emotional toll – nine officers are now on administrative leave.

Chief Danny Smyth said the investigation began with a home being shot at near the corner of Aiken Street and Mountain Avenue at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police dogs tracked their way from that scene to Bannerman Avenue, where investigators took five people into custody.

Smyth said police and cadets were still in the area just before 1 p.m. when a suspect began firing shots at officers and into the streets, “from various locations within the residence,” striking vehicles.

“Nobody heads to work in the morning, nobody heads to school in the morning, no one heads anywhere where they’re going expecting that they will be fired upon by an active shooter,” said Smyth.

“Even for our members, most cops won’t experience an event like this in their career. If it wasn’t for the tactical deployment of the armoured vehicle, and some of the other tactics deployed, I don’t think this would have had a good outcome.”

Smyth said the police tactics included returning gunfire, calling in crisis negotiators, evacuating nearby homes, putting the area in lockdown, and eventually deploying gas in the home to help incapacitate the shooter.

Smyth said support is available for officers involved, and the nine placed on administrative leave will return to work after being assessed by a psychologist.

“It is not normal to be fired upon,” said Smyth. “I don’t care if you’re a police officer or a citizen going to school, it’s traumatic.”

Police expect the suspect will face multiple charges and said the investigation is ongoing.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service is on scene in the St. John’s neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon following reports that shots were fired from a home.

Officers tweeted around 1 p.m. that the incident happened in the area of Salter Street and Bannerman Avenue.

“I can tell you we have had shots fired, by both an individual in a residence a block behind me as well as by officers,” said Const. Rob Carver, Winnipeg Police Service, speaking to media near a large area that has been blocked off.

People in the neighbourhood are being asked to stay inside, and everyone else to avoid the scene.

Streets are closed in both directions on Salter at Bannerman.

Police advise that residents stay out of the area between Andrews Street and Charles Street, as well as Polson Avenue and Church Avenue.

“I’m sure you’ve all heard that it’s tough to get into the area, and that’s to maintain the safety of everybody who’s either living here or has a reason to be here,” said Carver.

St. John’s High School, Champlain School and Machray School are all in a hold and secure, police said.

This is the second time on Wednesday that police were called to the area.

“The two incidents are definitely connected,” Carver said.

The Bannerman-incidents weren't the only to shut down traffic.

Officers also responded to another “serious incident” on Wednesday in the Young Street and Sargent Avenue area, but around 12:10 p.m. tweeted that it had been resolved.

With a file from CTV's Kayla Rosen