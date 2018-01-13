

CTV News





There will be no charges laid against a man who was seen driving his truck down an Edmonton-area highway with two dogs on the top of his truck-bed cover.

A couple notified the Alberta SPCA after witnessing the man on the Yellowhead Highway last Sunday going more than 110 kilometres an hour.



Dashboard camera footage of the two dogs was posted to Facebook on Sunday, where it had more than 50,000 shares before being taken down. The video shows the dogs crouched behind the cab of a black pickup truck travelling on a highway and some streets in the Spruce Grove, Alta.-area.

The Spruce Grove RCMP looked into the case and an investigator for the SPCA found the dogs weren't hurt.

SPCA spokesman Roland Lines says people will be upset charges won't be laid, but he hopes what happened will increase public awareness about the need to transport animals safely.



The SPCA recommends pets travel in the backseat of a vehicle, or if they have to be in the bed of a truck, to be in a crate and tethered to the vehicle.



With files from The Canadian Press