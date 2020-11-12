WINNIPEG -- No charges will be laid after Winnipeg police identified the driver and the vehicle in a pair of suspicious incidents where two girls were approached by a vehicle.

In a news release, the Winnipeg Police service said there is no threat to the public at this time.

“No charges were laid in this instance, as determined by a thorough investigation by the Child Abuse Unit,” Winnipeg police said in a statement.

“The incidents were reported as suspicious, and an investigation determined it was not criminal.”

Last week, police announced they were investigating two incidents in which 12-year-old girls were approached by a man in a vehicle, asking them to get in the car.

One instance occurred on Nov. 3 in the south River Heights neighbourhood while the girl was walking home from school.

The second incident occurred on Nov. 5 in the east Elmwood neighbourhood, again while the girl was walking home from school.

In both cases, the girls were able to reach safety and notify the police.