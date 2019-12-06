WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has wrapped up its investigation after a man was injured while being arrested by RCMP in the summer.

On June 14, 2019, Powerview RCMP were called to a home on Sagkeeng First Nation after receiving a call that a man was being violent at the home.

When officers arrived they were told that the man was on crystal meth.

The officers called to the man saying he was under arrest, that’s when he came running out of the bedroom with a long object wrapped in a garbage bag and he yelled “bang bang.”

According to the release from the IIU several officers pulled out their Tasers and one officer hit the man with his baton on his left arm.

Eventually, the man was arrested and taken to Pine Fall Hospital where it was determined he had a broken left arm that required surgery.

The IIU investigation concluded that once the officers realized the object being held by the man was a wooden bat, the officer’s use of force was both reasonable and justified.

Charges are still pending against the suspect.