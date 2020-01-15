WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has said Portage la Prairie RCMP officers will not face any charges, after an incident where a man who was struggling with officers, pulled out a knife and cut his own neck.

It happened back on July 8, when RCMP was called about a man being in a home without permission and he was in breach of a court order.

When officers arrived, the 37-year-old man ran from the house and didn't stop for police.

Eventually, officers caught up to him and brought him to the ground. At that point, he pulled out a knife and cut his neck, the police watchdog said.

The officers were able to transport the man to the Health Sciences Centre and he was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, the man told investigators that he caused his own injuries and the IIU concluded there was no evidence that officers contributed to them.