WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has determined officers of the Winnipeg Police Service will not face charges after a 14-year-old boy was injured during an arrest in June 2019.

On June 20, police were called regarding reports that one boy was being assaulted and another had a hatchet at a bus loop at Kildonan Place.

Two officers responded to the call and were able to find the boy with the hatchet and brought him down to the ground, according to the IIU report.

The report said the boy was resisting arrest and eventually started complaining about pain in his right arm.

He was taken to the Health Sciences Centre Children's Hospital and was treated for a fracture in his elbow.

The IIU was called in to investigate due to the seriousness of the injury.

With the help of surveillance video from the mall and Winnipeg Transit, as well as a civilian witness, investigators concluded the officer's use of force was reasonable and justified to gain control of the boy and to prevent him from using the hatchet.