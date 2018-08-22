

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said investigators have been in touch with the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and no charges are expected to be laid.

Initially police said the man, from Selkirk, was struck by multiple vehicles while walking along Highway 59 in the RM of St. Clements around 2:30 am Sunday.

On Wednesday RCMP said many witnesses and drivers came forward with information that helped investigators, and it’s believed the man who died was hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle.