A Powerview RCMP officer who was accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl during an arrest will not be charged following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit.

The allegations against the officer are from an incident that took place in October 2016.

Then in March 2017 the girl alleged that during a search the officer inappropriately touched her breast and buttocks.

The RCMP notified the IIU and the police watchdog began its investigation.

The IIU took their findings to the Manitoba Prosecution Service, who said the case didn’t meet the prosecution charging standard and there is no reasonable likelihood of a conviction.